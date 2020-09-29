9 Beauty Advent Calendars We’re Buying Early (Before They Sell Out)

When it comes to holiday beauty gifts, there are limited edition bundled sets and then there are advent calendars. These epic boxes are singular in their packaging — which you’ll want to repurpose for years to come (my mom puts mini chocolates in them) — never failing in delivering that festive wow factor. Not to mention, beauty brands go especially hard when it comes to filling their advent calendars with a more-is-more approach. And, if past seasons weren't enough proof in the product pudding, then brace yourselves for 2020's holiday haul.
Whether you’re a makeup maven or a skin-care savant, there’s an already dropped and specially curated box out there with your name on it. The holidays have come early, and we are more than okay with it — because these limited-edition gifts are sure to sell out long before December rolls around. Scroll ahead to peep our hand-picked selection of the most extra-in-a-good-way beauty advent calendars worthy of scooping up now.
