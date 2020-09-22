Kelley Flanagan’s Behind-The-Scenes Bachelor Gossip & Other Bachelor Nation News You May Have Missed

If that leaves you with more questions than answers, those answers are coming. Life & Style reported that Peter hinted in some Instagram comments that he plans on telling his side of everything at some point. "We'll get it all out one day!" he wrote. "There's just sooo much that no one knows about yet so it'll be good to get it out." It might be a while, though. When asked for more info, Peter just wrote, "3/15/21," which should be when his Bachelor contract is up — a year after his season ended.