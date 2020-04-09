Hannah Ann Sluss Found Herself A Quarantine Boyfriend

Love is in the air for Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss — at least, until she’s free to leave the house after the coronavirus pandemic.
While some of us are spending our time in self-isolation binge watching Disney+ movies and logging in to Club Quarantine on a Thursday night, Hannah Ann is busy flirting with a mystery man she’s dubbed her “quarantine fling.” Appearing on the newest episode of Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the model shared that she’s living her best life as a single gal indoors. She and her new boo have been in constant contact, scheduling FaceTime dates to talk to each other as often as they can.
Whoever he is, he’s not the only one. For now, Hannah Ann is keeping her options open — she did just get out of a serious relationship. “I’m not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while,” she told Kaitlyn on the podcast. “I’m just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine.”
“It’s weird because I got off the show, I was engaged,” Hannah Ann explained. “Then I was single, but I couldn’t go out, couldn’t go on a date or really text anyone because people would know I wasn’t engaged. And then after the show, we go straight into being quarantined. I’m like, oh my gosh, my dating life is so dull.”
Hannah Ann isn’t the only Bachelor alum keeping herself occupied with dating under these strange circumstances; Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are playing a game of “will they, won’t they?” as we speak, and Hannah Ann’s ex Peter might be dipping into his past with another Bachelor contestant from his season.
Sigh. This franchise is just too good at keeping us engaged in the drama, even when the cameras aren’t rolling.
