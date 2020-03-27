Hannah Ann Makes Her Thoughts About Her Ex Peter Weber Loud & Clear

Peter Weber is living his best life post-Bachelor, and we can’t blame him — his ride as the lead of the ABC dating reality series was particularly rough from start to finish. However, his single behavior as of late has rubbed some members of Bachelor Nation the wrong way, particularly his ex-fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss.
Hannah Ann already has a very legitimate bone to pick with Peter. The world watched in horror as their relationship dissolved in the season finale of The Bachelor, with Peter dumping her after months of tense communication and mixed signals. He called it quits with Hannah Ann because of his feelings for Madison Prewett, who he reunited with during “After the Final Rose” earlier this month.
Peter is now single — he and Madison announced their breakup mere days after the finale — and he’s kind of doing a lot. Just this week, Pilot Pete made a pit stop in Chicago to hang out with Kelley Flanagan. In addition to the fact that these two were kicking it in public in a city that is under a shelter-in-place order, it’s also not the best look for Peter for obvious reasons.
His ex must have taken notes because Hannah Ann has since wiped every trace of Peter off of her Instagram account. No shoutouts, no “thanks for the memories,” no good vibes — nothing. She's even been liking a few shady tweets about Peter on the low.
Hannah Ann's social media behavior is possibly a reflection of her decision to get back into the dating world following her broken engagement. She told Nick Viall that she is actively back in the dating game, and she’s even got a special ting that she’s really feeling at the moment.
“I'm not going to be exclusive for a while," Hannah Ann shared on The Viall Files podcast. "I'm getting to know lots of different people, but I will say there is one person in particular that I'm excited to go on a date with after [the coronavirus pandemic] is over with. Really excited about it."
“He's someone that's been really nice, and I'm excited to get to know more," Hannah Ann continued. "It's weird because, like, when I'm actually liking someone now, not the whole world knows about it. Like, it's nice just to have private conversations, slowly get to know someone and not have everyone know every detail."
As a person who also pretends that her exes don't exist, I can relate. She's over Peter and is looking forward! Good on you, Hannah Ann. Good on you.
