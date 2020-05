In October 2019, a year after they first met, Kaitlyn admitted to Us Weekly that she'd started wondering when Jason would pop the question . "Every time I'm like, 'Oh my, God. Is today the day?'" she said. "I'm probably going to ruin the day because I’m going to be like, 'Oh, here it comes! I know this is it!'" She added that the only proposal she wouldn't want is on the Jumbotron at a Buffalo Bills game, which is Jason's favorite NFL team. She also doesn't want a Neil Lane engagement ring, since she's already been there done that on her season of The Bachelorette. "I would prefer not to have a Neil Lane ring," she said, explaining that she "loves" his designs, but the brand represents something else.