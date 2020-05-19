All season long, Bachelor Nation couples have been helping judge the performances on Listen To Your Heart, and the finale brought out a fan-favorite duo: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. While they found love in Bachelor Nation (but not on TV), and their relationship has been going strong for over a year, technically they're not as far along as the other couples who've come on LTYH to judge contestants chemistry. Jason and Kaitlyn aren't engaged yet, but they've said plenty on the matter. The couple knows that their Bachelor Nation origins make them prime for the marriage conversation, and they've assured fans that they do plan to take that next step... when they're both ready.
Advertisement
Kaitlyn and Jason first met in October 2018 when recording an episode of Kaitlyn's podcast. She was nearing her split from Bachelorette winner Shawn Booth and Jason was fresh off losing on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season. By January 2019, Kaitlyn and Jason were an item and they've been checking off relationship boxes ever since. First came the move-in, then came the adoption of two dogs, and next (knock on wood) is the ring.
In July 2019, Jason told E! Online that he figured Kaitlyn would want a proposal in about a year. "I don't have an expectation. I don't expect anything," Kaitlyn added. "I just think on the path that we're on, it would make sense that this is the next step."
In October 2019, a year after they first met, Kaitlyn admitted to Us Weekly that she'd started wondering when Jason would pop the question. "Every time I'm like, 'Oh my, God. Is today the day?'" she said. "I'm probably going to ruin the day because I’m going to be like, 'Oh, here it comes! I know this is it!'" She added that the only proposal she wouldn't want is on the Jumbotron at a Buffalo Bills game, which is Jason's favorite NFL team. She also doesn't want a Neil Lane engagement ring, since she's already been there done that on her season of The Bachelorette. "I would prefer not to have a Neil Lane ring," she said, explaining that she "loves" his designs, but the brand represents something else.
Earlier this year in January, Jason reiterated to Us Weekly that he is still planning to propose, and possibly this year. But he's not doing any of this on eager fans' timelines. "I don't feel any pressure because we'll move at the pace that makes sense for us," he said.
If his original timeline of within a year of July 2019 is still on the table, then we're pretty close to waking up to an engagement Instagram sometime this summer. Of course, there is a lot going on in the world right now, so it'd be pretty understandable if that timeline changed. But no matter the timeline, these two seem totally on the same page about wanting to spend the rest of their lives together with their super cute dogs Ramen and Pinot — and not wanting any of the usual Bachelor touches to have anything to do with it.
Advertisement