After months of drama, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are in a full-on relationship. And just in case you forgot, the couple is here to remind you by making out everywhere they can.
The Bachelor duo took their controversial relationship public earlier this month, confirming that they were together in a cheesy TikTok. Since then, Peter and Kelley have been enjoying each other’s company by doing the opposite of social distancing. Kelley, a Chicago native, appears to be spending some time with her boyfriend — the new lovers were photographed engaging in some serious PDA during a daytime bike trip around Peter’s Los Angeles neighborhood.
Advertisement
The Chicago attorney isn't shying away from sharing details about her relationship. Kelley shocked Bachelor Nation by sharing a lovey-dovey photoset of herself and Peter decked out in matching camouflage outfits in a forest.
"I know I'm a handful," she playfully captioned the picture. "Good thing you have two hands."
Since Kelley is currently with Peter in quarantine and is even posting him on social media, things between them might be even more serious than we thought (especially for a guy who’s dated three women over the course of six months). Though he’s made plans to move out, the former Bachelor still lives with his parents and his younger brother, so throwing Kelley into the mix is a huge step; they’ll have to work out their relationship under the watchful eye of Barb.
Fortunately, Kelley is the one woman that Peter’s helicopter mom has always approved of. From the very beginning of her son’s run as the Bachelor, Barb has been outspoken about liking Kelley’s vibe — even when Peter was very clearly trying to make things work with Madison Prewett. It’s almost as if she manifested Peter’s new love life.
Thanks to the universe (and Barb), it looks like Peter and Kelley’s relationship is in full swing.
Advertisement