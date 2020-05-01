Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Confirm Their Relationship Status In Shady TikTok

After the longest game of “will they or won’t they” ever, Bachelor Nation can rest easy knowing that their suspicions about Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were right. The reality stars have finally confirmed that they are dating.
Following the lead of fellow Bachelor alums Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown, Peter and Kelley are now active TikTokers, using the app as their perfect space to announce their relationship. But they couldn’t just share the news in a normal way — the couple had to throw a little shade in the process.
Kelley shared a TikTok of herself and Peter cuddled on a couch, lip-syncing the words of Akon’s “Don’t Matter.”
“Nobody wanna see us together, but it don’t matter, now,” the duo mouthed in the clip, all smiles. “‘Cuz I got you, babe.”
The lyrics hit a little too close to home for fans, where Peter and Kelley are concerned. Right now, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that they’re the most disliked couple in the Bachelor franchise. The chaos that immediately followed the end of Peter’s season painted him out to be the bad guy. His ex-fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss accused him of being indecisive and dishonest during their engagement. Then, almost-girlfriend Madison Prewett revealed that Peter had asked her to get back together after being photographed with Kelley in Chicago.
Madison was close with Kelley after the show, but the news of her friend possibly dating their ex-boyfriend after all that transpired caused the Alabama native to take a step away from their friendship. “It kind of felt like a jab at me,” Madison told Kaitlyn Bristowe of Peter and Kelley’s behavior on an episode of the Off The Vine podcast.
From the looks of their social media, Peter and Kelley are spending quality time together in quarantine. Even if their fans, friends, and exes aren’t onboard, they’re moving ahead with their relationship — and at least they’ve got Barb on their side.
