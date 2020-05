Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Confirm Their Relationship Status In Shady TikTok

The lyrics hit a little too close to home for fans, where Peter and Kelley are concerned. Right now, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that they’re the most disliked couple in the Bachelor franchise. The chaos that immediately followed the end of Peter’s season painted him out to be the bad guy. His ex-fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss accused him of being indecisive and dishonest during their engagement. Then, almost-girlfriend Madison Prewett revealed that Peter had asked her to get back together after being photographed with Kelley in Chicago.