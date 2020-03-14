Slow Down Your Barb Theories, Peter Says His Mom Played No Role In His Breakup With Madison

Like any good son, The Bachelor star Peter Weber has come to his mom Barbara Weber’s defense. After Barbara’s shockingly blunt comments on the season 24 finale about her son’s now ex-girlfriend Madison Preweitt took the world by storm, some corners of the internet believe she may have had some influence over Peter and Madison’s breakup after two days. But when stopped by paparazzi recently, Pilot Pete revealed that his mother’s opinions had nothing to do with the demise of the relationship.
“This stuff is between Madi and I, solely,” Peter told Entertainment Tonight of his mother’s possible involvement in the couple’s split. “People will have their opinions,” he continued, “but this is just between the two of us, and it's just a mutual respect and love. That's all.
“It's tough,” the reality star said about his decision, “but it's for the best, and all the love in the world to Madi, [and] to Hannah Ann [Sluss].”
The 24th season of the popular reality show ended with not one, but two scandals. Peter revealed that not only had he and his ex-fiancée, Hannah Ann, had split but that he had gone back to Madison, which made his mom visibly upset.
After revealing that Madison had delayed their meeting for three hours, Barbara claims that Madison then only greeted them upon Peter's request and didn't offer an apology for the delay. She also claimed that Madison said she wasn't in love with Peter, and that she wouldn't accept his proposal.
“How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that?” Barbara said during the finale. She explained that she felt connected to his original choice, Hannah Ann, and that she and the rest of his family were “not expecting this.” The opinionated mother added that Peter is “going to have to fail to succeed. That's it. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work.”
Turns out, mama was right.
