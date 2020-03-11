Madison Prewett’s Dad Takes The High Road In His First Statement About Bachelor Drama

All hell broke loose on the dramatic finale of The Bachelor season 24. Last night, we watched Peter Weber unseat Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the most wishy-washy Bachelor in the franchise's 18-year history, but even that villainous behavior couldn't hold a candle to the chaotic energy of his mother Barbara.
On the "After the Final Rose" special, Peter was backed into the corner. In the first round of the fight, he had to come face to face with Hannah Ann Sluss months after breaking up their engagement. Hannah Ann came ready to fire Peter up, accusing of wasting her time and not being "a real man." All the bachelor could do was hang his head and apologize.
Next to come to verbal blows were Madison Prewett and Peter's mom, with Peter stuck in the middle of their back and forth. After learning that Peter was single again, Madison flew out to California to reunite with him, and the couple tentatively decided to move forward. Unfortunately, they didn't have the support of Peter's family. Matriarch Barb was especially incensed by the decision because of her personal preference to Hannah Ann.
"All his friends, all his family...everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work," Barbara told Chris Harrison from the audience, eliciting groans from the crowd. Onstage, Peter grimaced at his mother's words.
Beside him, Madison kept her cool. Though she was probably boiling with anger on the inside, her rebuttal was measuredly polite. After being clear that she would never disrespect anyone's family out of "love and respect" for her boyfriend, Madison pointed out that her journey and feelings were equally as important as Peter's. "I'm choosing him, too," she explained carefully.
Back in Alabama, Madi's father Chad watched the scene play out with pride. The Auburn University basketball coach encouraged his daughter over social media with a simple but meaningful message.
Proud is an understatement. I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!— Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) March 11, 2020
"Proud is an understatement," Chad tweeted amidst last night's drama.
"I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!"
How far does that support reach? Far enough that Chad and his wife will welcome Peter to their family with opens arms? After that finale, I'm not so sure. Even when Peter visited Madison and the Prewetts in Alabama, her parents expressed concern over the couple's compatibility based on their very different perspectives on faith. Back then, that was the biggest hurdle standing in Madison and Peter's way. Now the couple has to face a bigger obstacle: Barb. And she's clearly not afraid to shake the table, even at the detriment of her own son.
Fortunately, Madison's dad is taking a different road by publicly supporting her — even if he isn't necessarily sure about the decision to get back together with Peter. Barbara can't relate.
