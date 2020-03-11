Hannah Ann Has Moved On To The Next Stage Of Her Breakup: Instagram Shade

It took a whole season and public breakup, but Hannah Ann Sluss finally became a Bachelor hero. After a relatively mild and inoffensive journey with Peter Weber (depending on where you fall on that whole champagne-gate thing), everything imploded on Tuesday night when Peter proposed to the 23-year-old and ended up taking it back when he realized he was still battling feelings for Madison Prewett, who left the show just days before Hannah Ann and Peter's engagement. Basically, Hannah Ann was totally shafted, something she had no trouble expressing to Peter as even his mother, Barb, applauded from the audience. But she wasn't done. As soon as the show ended, Hannah Ann took her anger to where it really counts: Instagram.
Somewhere in between filming and now, the model participated in a full-on photoshoot meant to shade her former fiancé. At least, why else would she have this professional photo of herself in a pilot's uniform?
"Flyin’ solo... no turbulence accepted. PERIOD," she captioned the picture, an obvious reference to Pilot Pete and how she totally destroyed him on live TV.
In the comments, the other women who were along with her for this ride were nothing but supportive.
"Your momma is PROUDDD!" Kelley Flanagan, who was in the audience at the finale, wrote.
"Being the Bachelor has been the most incredible experience of my life. I have grown in ways that I didn’t even know possible," he wrote. "The two most beautiful things that happened to me throughout this journey have been @hannahann and @madiprew coming into my life and showing me love like I will never forget. No matter how this thing ends I will be forever grateful for you both and this once in a lifetime journey."
