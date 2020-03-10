Peter Weber Makes His Last Statement Ahead Of Tonight’s Unprecedented Finale

On the very last day of his time as the lead of The Bachelor, Peter Weber has a lot on his mind. After dating 30 women over the course of two months, Peter has finally narrowed it down to two women, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. But his final rose ceremony, as host Chris Harrison has been teasing since the beginning of the season, promises to be the hardest decision that Peter has ever made.
Just hours before appearing on tonight’s season finale, our bachelor is opening up about the rewarding but tumultuous process that led him to where he is today. Peter penned an emotional Instagram post and shared it with his almost 2 million followers, complete with couples photos of both Hannah Ann and Madison.
“Being the Bachelor has been the most incredible experience of my life,” Peter captioned the photoset. “I have grown in ways that I didn’t even know possible.”
Peter also took time to show gratitude to the women who had won his heart. “The two most beautiful things that happened to me throughout this journey have been @hannahann and @madiprew coming into my life and showing me love like I will never forget,” he continued. “No matter how this thing ends I will be forever grateful for you both and this once in a lifetime journey.”
There are a myriad of theories floating around Bachelor Nation about what will go down during tonight’s “After the Final Rose” episode, but after what we witnessed last night, the only thing that we know for sure is that it will be a shit show.
Both women met up with Peter’s family in part one of the finale, and the Webers made their stance crystal clear: Hannah Ann was the one for their boy. Still, Peter was smitten with Madison, who ultimately decided to break things off with him for for both their sakes. Tonight, we'll see Madison return to the heat (and the flies) of the outback to get her man back, throwing our bachelor into a state of despair.
How will this all play out? We'll have to tune in one last time to see what happens — even Peter himself doesn't know if his love story has a happy ending.
