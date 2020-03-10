Madison starts the conversation with, “I felt like you really just put your feelings and your needs and your wants way above mine and that was really hurtful.” Peter understands this, but points out that she’s not the only one he’s in a relationship with. This whole thing is hard to suss out for both them and as someone watching. On the one hand, it’s understandable to not want to get engaged to someone who very recently had sex with someone(s) else. On the other, it’s understandable for him to have sex with someone else he is interested in considering he didn’t even know if Madison was in love with him like he is with her.