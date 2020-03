The first episode of the two-night finale begins in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia. Peter doesn’t even bother making a metaphor, he just says the location “reminds him of falling in love with someone.” Sure. He meets up with his mom Barbara, dad Peter Sr., and brother Mini Nick Viall , and fills them in on the final two women, including telling them about Madison Prewett’s ultimatum and the fact that he “has been intimate” with at least one other contestant. This is all said without an ounce of awkwardness, which is what happens when your family member becomes famous for having sex four times in a windmill and you have several months to let that fact sink in. Peter says that while he’s in love with both Madison and Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison was the one he fell in love with first. But, his family is concerned that she didn’t bring up her issues with him having sex with another woman until so late in the game. This comes up again later in full force.