“She was like, ‘That’s great. Um, can you do that again, but this time, sound more Latina,” Ferrera says. Ferrera’s face in the moment — decades after the incident — still shows all of her pain and shock over the offense. When Ferrera countered that she is a Latina and therefore sounded Latina, she was dismissed from the audition. Ferrera’s family informed her the director wanted her to “speak in broken English” or “sound like a chola” — and they were right. Cierra Ramirez of Freeform’s Good Trouble described almost identical situations in her own career just last year to Refinery29 Roswell, New Mexico’s Jeanine Mason recalled her discomfort in almost-all-white auditions around the same time, telling R29, “I remember being so conscious of my thighs, sitting in a room with four Caucasian actresses waiting to go in and read for Dead Girl Number 3 on CSI. And being like, ‘How do I apologize in this space?’”