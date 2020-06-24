Catching Up With The Clueless Cast, 25 Years Later

In the 1995 film Clueless, Jane Austen's Emma got a totally 90s makeover. Just like the iconic character that inspired her, director Amy Heckerling's nosy but well-meaning protagonist Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) rules the hallways of her Beverly Hills high school, doing everything in her power as the most popular girl on campus to maintain the status quo — but not without a few hijinks tripping her up along the way.
Clueless almost didn't get made because sexist producers believed that a female-led movie would tank. As you know, those producers were very wrong. The project made millions and went on to become one of the most popular teen movies in the zeitgeist. In addition to its fun storyline, the success of the film could be credited to the talent of its young cast, a ragtag mix of fresh faces.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 90s pop culture staple, and the legacy of Cher Horowitz and her crew is still thriving. Most of its the cast of the iconic movie are still actively working in Hollywood, and they have Clueless to thank for setting them up for success.
Ahead, a necessary update on what the stars of Clueless are up to today.