This Disney Star Never Leaves Her House Without These Beauty Products

So, what does a 16-year-old star keep on her at all times? While most of us would make sure to carry around lipstick or a hair elastic, Ortega says she's best represented by her emergency pair of hoop earrings. Giving us an even deeper look into her Gucci bag, which was a gift from her mom, the actress shows us the basics she likes to have on hand, like tampons and gum, while also showing us her all-time favorite beauty staples, like a Marc Jacobs perfume rollerball and a mini Vaseline. And don't ever expect to see any makeup, besides a lip product in her purse, because one traveling experience (that involved exploding products) left her scarred. Her favorite item in her bag? Two pins that remind her of the position she holds as a role model representing the Latinx community on-screen.