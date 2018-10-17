This Disney Star Never Leaves Her House Without These Beauty Products

Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. In this episode of Spill It, Disney star Jenna Ortega shows us what’s inside her bag.
Jenna Ortega — who you might recognize from the Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle or as the voice of the network's first Latina princess in Elena of Avalor — admits that she's pretty private when it comes to what's inside her bag. Luckily for us, the actress is making an exception by giving us a peek into her purse.
So, what does a 16-year-old star keep on her at all times? While most of us would make sure to carry around lipstick or a hair elastic, Ortega says she's best represented by her emergency pair of hoop earrings. Giving us an even deeper look into her Gucci bag, which was a gift from her mom, the actress shows us the basics she likes to have on hand, like tampons and gum, while also showing us her all-time favorite beauty staples, like a Marc Jacobs perfume rollerball and a mini Vaseline. And don't ever expect to see any makeup, besides a lip product in her purse, because one traveling experience (that involved exploding products) left her scarred. Her favorite item in her bag? Two pins that remind her of the position she holds as a role model representing the Latinx community on-screen.
As an added bonus, she also gives us the scoop on a trick she learned that keeps her headphone wires untangled while inside of her purse. To learn that technique and see what else is always in Ortega's bag, be sure to watch the video above.
Advertisement