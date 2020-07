The Emmys Need To Stop Ignoring Latinx Women

Countless other Latinx femmes suffered the same fate as Rodriguez, Moore, Demie, and Ferreira. Starz’s Vida and Netflix-turned-Pop TV sitcom One Day at A Time were totally snubbed by the Emmys, leaving their Latinx creators and stars out in the cold. That means One Day’s Rita Moreno, the first-ever Latinx woman to win an acting Emmy, was ignored. The second Latinx woman to win an acting Emmy, America Fererra, was also snubbed, in the face of her buzzy final season on underrated NBC comedy Superstore. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz were overlooked, despite the comedy’s much-talked about move to NBC and their co-star Andre Braugher’s own nomination. Similarly, the Latinx women of Orange is the New Black’s final season like Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Jessica Pimentel, and Diane Guerrero were not nominated, but Laverne Cox did receive an Outstanding Guest Actress nod. It is integral to remember Orange dedicated much of its goodbye season to the brutality of ICE jails and their effect on Latinx women