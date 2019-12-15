How Do Mandalorians Eat? & 3 Other Burning Questions About Star Wars’ Helmeted Hero

The Mandalorians’ custom of wearing head-to-toe armor was established sometime before the events of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. From what we know, a devastating and tragic event orphaned our hero and drove the Mandalorian people into hiding. Now, when it comes to wearing the helmet 24/7, this is their way.
Ultimately, though, it’s Chekhov’s helmet: in nearly every episode of The Mandalorian, we have heard how our titular unnamed hero can never, ever take off his helmet in front of anyone else. So, naturally, as skilled TV binge-watchers, we know it’s just a matter of time before he does exactly that.
However, we’re already six episodes into an eight-episode series, and the iconic Mandalorian helmet has remained firmly on Pedro Pascal’s head throughout his character’s exploits across the galaxy with the suspected Baby Yoda, the internet’s favorite and most perfect child. So for the time being, we have some lingering questions about Mandalorian helmet etiquette.
How do Mandalorians eat?
Luckily, from blue milk to roasted porg, it looks like the Mandalorian can still enjoy all the culinary offerings of the Star Wars universe — but with a very specific non-dietary restriction.
In episode 4, “Sanctuary,” the Mandalorian explained to Omera (the widow from the village he helped save) that Mandalorians can take off their helmets! Just, you know, not in front of other people. That’s how the Mandalorian eats, as evidenced right after this conversation, where he takes off his helmet to eat alone.
Alternately, if he’s in public and in a pinch, the Mandalorian can probably get away with using a straw under his helmet.
How do Mandalorians shower?
Bounty hunting is a dirty business, and it’s unlikely that basic hygiene is off the table for the Mandalorian, tradition notwithstanding. While this hasn’t been confirmed outright, we can also presume that Mandalorians also shower or bathe in private, sans helmet.
How do Mandalorians see?
Mandalorian helmets are mapped on the same design as Boba Fett’s iconic helmet, complete with a T-shaped visor to see through. As seen in episodes including “The Gunslinger,” helmets can be fitted with useful tools such as thermal vision.
How do Mandalorians have sex?
Well, presumably like any other human in Star Wars and/or our world — but The Mandalorian has yet to outright address whether the helmet stays on in the bedroom.
However, there has been a recent development of note. In this week’s episode, “The Prisoner,” it’s implied that our strong, silent hero has some kind of romantic history with his old comrade, the Twi’lek Xi’an (Game of Thrones’ Natalia Tena). When she’s asked if she’s ever seen his face, she teases, “A lady never tells.”
While that’s not an actual answer, this set our alarms off, since just two episodes ago in “Sanctuary,” the Mandalorian told Omera that no person has seen his face since he was a child. So, really, it looks like...yes? The helmet stays on during sexy times? Maybe Mandalorians aren’t big on kissing? Our information is still admittedly incomplete, and we can’t actually confirm or deny anything on the subject — but casual viewers and dedicated fans alike have wasted no time in piecing this all together and drawing their own conclusions.
