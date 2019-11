Hoping For A Boba Fett Cameo Might Be Ruining The Mandalorian For You

Okay, so Boba Fett wears Mandalorian armor in the style of his father. We learned in Attack of the Clones that Boba is actually his dad's clone, like all of the original stormtroopers, who Jango chose to raise as a son. But we never really saw either Jango or Boba Fett practice the Mandalore religion, and subsequent Star Wars materials suggest that they may not have had ties to the Mandalorians at all. The planet's government lowkey pulled a "sorry to this man" and implied that Jango stole his Mandalorian armor . So if the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) were ever to meet Boba Fett, he probably wouldn't like him anyway!