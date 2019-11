The galaxy is still figuring out how to carry on after the fall of the Galactic Empire, especially in the seedy world of criminals and mercenaries in which the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) operates. While democracy and the Senate has been restored, it doesn’t seem like all of the laws and ordinances have rolled out to every corner of the Outer Rim yet. The titular Mandalorian, for example, refuses to be paid in Imperial Credits now that the Empire is gone, but others seem perfectly eager to spend that coin. The Emperor’s Stormtroopers are also not really prowling the streets anymore… and yet the Mandalorian’s client (Werner Herzog) has a posse of Stormtroopers acting as his personal guards. Have the former Imperial soldiers taken up work in private security? The hustle is on in The Mandalorian.