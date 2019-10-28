Nailed It!, the hilarious Netflix baking reality show that features some seriously amateur aspiring chefs, has been such a hit that it's since expanded into multiple countries. Nailed It! now has iterations in Mexico, Spain, France, and Germany, and the hosts of all the Nailed It! versions have some things in common.
The American Nailed It! has three judges per episode, with two constant judges and one celebrity guest judge spot that is rotated out. The main two judges/hosts on the original Nailed It! are comedian/actor Nicole Byer and professional chef Jacques Torres. All of the other countries followed this format when casting their respective shows, so they're also all helmed by a comedian and/or actor and a professional chef to do the judging, with local celebs rotating in and out of the guest judge slot.
The original Nailed It! premiered in 2018 and it already has three seasons streaming on Netflix along with a holiday special. Season two of Nailed It! Holiday hits Netflix on November 22. Additionally, there's one season each of the Mexican, Spanish, and French versions of the show, and the German version is reportedly coming this winter. Here's what you need to know about the hosts and judges on each series.