If you’ve been anxiously awaiting HBO’s drama Euphoria to return, we have some news that might pique your interest. On Sunday, Euphoria castmates Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, and Sydney Sweeney partied together post-Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. And true to form, everyone looked very glamorous, and deeply cool.
Schafer wore a Rick Owens dress, while Ferreira posed next to her castmates in a Madiyah Al Sharqi dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Apatow styled her Miu Miu gown with Harry Kotlar studs and a Le Vian ring. Finally, Sweeney looked ethereal in a Paolo Sebastian dress, Yessayan earrings, and rings by Yvan Tufenkjian and Le Vian. Notably absent from the reunion was Zendaya, who may have been snubbed; Euphoria didn’t receive any nominations despite all the acclaim for both the show and Zendaya’s performance.
Wardrobing is a big part of Euphoria’s success, and costume designer Heidi Biven said at the end of Euphoria’s season finale in August that she loves working with the cast, because it’s collaborative. Biven specifically named Schafer, Ferreira, and Alexa Demie as the ones who reach out to her directly. “They would throw ideas my way of brands that they thought were right for their character or silhouettes they wanted to explore. I love a collaboration — that’s why I love this job,” she said.
And though we've come to love each of their characters’ individual style on the show, thanks to Bivens, it’s clear the actors don’t do too bad on their own, either.
