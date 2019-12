Jules Is Leveling Up In Season 2 Of Euphoria, & So Is Her Fashion

And if that’s not enough to get you ready for season two, the long-awaited return will also include some more of Hunter Schaefer’s original artwork. For the finale, Jules wore a sheer trench coat decorated with the transgender symbol across the back — a design that Schaefer, a member of the trans community, painted on the jacket herself. “She’s a very talented artist,” Bivens explains. “There were some vintage jeans that we found that already had artwork drawn on them, which gave us the idea to create more pieces in collaboration with her. But we never got the chance to include them in season one.” When asked about bringing her into the design room for season two, though, Bivens is all in. “I’d love to have her more involved. She always comes up with good ideas and it lends itself to a real feeling of authenticity.”