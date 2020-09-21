Regina King Changed Her Emmys Outfit To Make An Important Statement

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME. This campaign and t-shirt was created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits will be donated. Click link in bio Art by @arlyn.garcia