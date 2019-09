Uzo Aduba radiates a level of calm and warmth you might not expect from the breakout star of one of Netflix’s best series. The Orange Is The New Black actress is so serene, in fact, she is completely nonplussed by a frazzled journalist showing up 15 minutes late to interview after she went to the wrong outpost of a trendy Brooklyn coffee franchise. Instead, Aduba greets the panicked writer with the honest advice to “not worry about it” and asks get-to-know-you questions with a rare, genuine interest. That’s also why, as Aduba leaves that coffee shop (the right coffee shop), her mere presence leads to the formation of a circle of polite fans. By the end of their conversation, Aduba holds one of the women’s hands, and they find such camaraderie with each other that they exchange Instagram handles before parting.