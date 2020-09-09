Becca Kufrin's Big Post-Breakup News
View this post on Instagram
Hello Los Angeles 👋🏼 I can’t wait to get to know you once this pandemic totally stops cramping my style! Spoiler: I’m officially an LA resident (and according to this picture I still don’t know what to do with my hands🤷🏻♀️) After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with. But I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life. For anyone who wants to share the love, local recommendations are always welcome! You know this girl loves her food, so please dish on the best taquerias, mouthwatering bakeries, Farmer’s markets, evening cocktail joints, etc. Minno and I also love long walks on the beach and watching sunsets with furends she meets at the dog park, so please share away.
Jed Wyatt Is Getting Serious With His Girlfriend
Hannah Revisits The Windmill
Jef Holm Is Dating A Too Hot To Handle Star
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon's Baby Announcement
View this post on Instagram
As of this week I’m off the birth control pill for the first time in nine years! I’m taking my temperature every morning and documenting the data in the @naturalcycles app (the first and only FDA-cleared birth control app) to figure out my most fertile days for pregnancy planning. I’m going to be pretty open about this whole process and the struggle that may be Post Birth Control Syndrome. The pill stops the conversation between reproductive system and the brain and it can mask hormonal imbalances that need to be addressed. If you don’t want your body to have to deal with that, @naturalcycles can be a fantastic non hormonal birth control option! It’s 98% effective at preventing conception with perfect use (and 93% effective with typical use). PLUS! When you do decide you’re ready to have a baby, you can switch from “prevent” to “plan” in the app and your chances of a fast pregnancy will be higher than those who previously use hormonal birth control. Use code ASHLEY at naturalcycles.com for 20% off an annual subscription and a free thermometer. 👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻 Disclaimer: 🥚Users must be 18+ 🥚Does not protect against STIs (only barrier methods, such as condoms, prevent STIs) 🩸This is sponsored by Natural Cycles
Andi Dorfman Is Writing A Third Book
Victoria Fuller's Going On Nick Viall's Podcast
Katie Morton Spilled BTS Paradise Details To Olivia Caridi
Peter's Final Four Can't Stop Hanging Out
View this post on Instagram
So excited to celebrate these friendships this weekend. Each of these ladies have brought so much to my life￼. 💕 Through the twist & turns of how we met has only highlighted the beautiful character of each of these young ladies. I am so grateful to have them in my life!￼￼￼ 💋 xo