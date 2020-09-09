View this post on Instagram

Hello Los Angeles 👋🏼 I can’t wait to get to know you once this pandemic totally stops cramping my style! Spoiler: I’m officially an LA resident (and according to this picture I still don’t know what to do with my hands🤷🏻‍♀️) After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with. But I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life. For anyone who wants to share the love, local recommendations are always welcome! You know this girl loves her food, so please dish on the best taquerias, mouthwatering bakeries, Farmer’s markets, evening cocktail joints, etc. Minno and I also love long walks on the beach and watching sunsets with furends she meets at the dog park, so please share away.