Peter Weber & Kelly Flanagan Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary Of Sorts

When Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor ended, no one knew what direction his heart would go in — he’d spent the entire journey going back and forth between several women. Much to our surprise (and that of Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett), Peter actually ended up with one Kelley Flanagan, and they’ve pushed through the drama to ring in a special milestone in their unconventional relationship.
“A year ago today I met this one in a hotel lobby," Peter captioned an Instagram post featuring memories from the earliest days of his relationship with Kelly. "We danced the night away and then went our separate ways. I truly didn't know if I'd see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful. Let's see what's next @kelleyflanagan."
Advertisement
Whereas most Bachelor couples meet during a rose ceremony, this love story had a totally different start. Their meet-cute happened a year ago at a hotel; Kelley was attending a wedding; Peter was at his high school reunion. The two met was shortly after Peter had been announced as the next Bachelor, and Kelley had been selected to be on his season. She took his presence at the hotel as a sign that she should connect with him.
Months later, Peter and Kelley reconnected on The Bachelor, and the Chicago attorney was a frontrunner for the lead’s final rose for weeks. Unfortunately, she was cut right before the highly anticipated hometown episode — she just didn’t seem as emotionally invested (read: easy to manipulate) as the other women left on the show.
However, destiny is destiny, and Peter’s breakup with Hannah Ann and then Madison led him right back to Kelley. To his exes' surprise and his mother's glee, the couple made things TikTok official in May and have been living happily ever after since.
I don't know if this constitutes as a Bachelor love story since Peter and Kelley technically met before the show even started, but the franchise needs all the wins it can get right now, so I'll take it.