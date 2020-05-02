Sorry Bachelor Nation, Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Is Team Kelley

While not everyone is thrilled that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan finally confirmed their relationship (read: exes Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett), the couple seems to have found a fan in Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber.
Barb publicly declared her love and support for the new couple with a collage composed of their photos and a fitting rose emoji, referring to the union as “serendipity” in the caption.
Bachelor Nation is well aware of just how obsessed Barb is with her son’s love life — and just how obsessed she was (and still is) with Kelley. At Peter’s “After the Final Rose” episode, Barb began following Kelley on Instagram and engaging with a fair number of her posts. This episode is when she also made clear that she’d never be team Madison, and declared that her relationship with Peter would fail.
Advertisement
Of course, Barb was right, and the jury’s still out on whether or not her overt love for Kelley played any role in Peter and Madison’s breakup or the getting together of Peter and Kelley. Either way, Barb’s clearly thrilled right now.
“Barb, I think, has been a fan of me since day one — I think we have that Chicago connection,” Kelley said of Barb’s love back in March. “I don’t know what it is, but I know that she’s a fan of me...she was very sweet to me.”
Barb’s latest showing of love comes less than 24 hours after Peter and Kelley made their relationship TikTok official, lip-syncing the lyrics to Akon’s “Don’t Matter.” And with so many rooting for their relationship to fail, they’ll need all the fans — and Barb collages — they can get.
Advertisement