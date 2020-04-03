Hannah Ann Sluss & Madison Prewett Put Peter Weber Behind Them On Joint Instagram Live

The only logical conclusion to all this is not that Peter Weber ends up with a contestant from his season of The Bachelor — he's already proved he can't handle that — but that the two winning contestants from the show say "goodbye to all that" and become BFFs with each other. Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett are well on their way after going live on Instagram on Thursday night, proving that maybe the real love story of The Bachelor is their friendship with each other.
In case you haven't kept it straight (I wouldn't blame you), Bachelor Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann at the end of the season, only to end things with her and get back together with Madison during After The Final Rose. Two days later, those two ended things as well. Now, Peter appears to be rekindling things with contestant Kelley Flanagan, but it's no skin off Hannah Ann and Madison's backs. In fact, they didn't mention Peter once during their surprise Instagram reunion, proving that they've left that pilot well and truly in the dust.
For instance, they spent a good chunk of their reunion talking about how their parents want to be BFFs, and planning a series of cook-offs once they can get their families together IRL.
In another segment, they of course addressed the fact that the world is going through a difficult time right now with the coronavirus pandemic, and shared that they're leaning on their religion to get themselves through it. Religion became a sticky plot point on this season of The Bachelor when Madison revealed how important her faith is to her and the fact that she is saving herself for marriage. Off screen, however, she and Hannah Ann appear to be on the same page, and bonded over the Psalm that's inspiring Hannah Ann during the pandemic.
What's that other Psalm? "Pilot Pete shall not TikTok"? Equally inspiring during these trying times.
