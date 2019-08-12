Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Had Custom Dunkin' Donuts At Their Wedding

Yesterday, one of Bachelor Nation's most-followed couples finally tied the knot. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon were married in Haibon's home state of Rhode Island, and the pair had a quintessential New England treat at their reception — donuts from Dunkin'.
After watching Iaconetti and Haibon cut their wedding cake, guests got their own special sweet treats that paired perfectly with "The Brady Punch," their signature cocktail named after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. On Instagram, Jessica Clarke, the girlfriend of former Bachelor Ben Higgins, shared a video of a donut decorated with tiny pink and orange D's. The iconic edible letters made it clear that the donut was made by Dunkin', but of course, it isn't a treat you could pick up at just any location of the coffee and donut chain.
In true reality TV star fashion, the newlyweds put an over-the-top twist on this classic dessert by personalizing the donuts with photos of their guests. The donut Clarke shared on her Instagram story featured a picture of herself being held by Higgins. Across the shot, she wrote, "We on a donut." The customized sweet was so special, Higgins remarked in the video, "I'm shocked. Shook!" while staring at the confection.
"At Dunkin' we love seeing fans celebrate special occasions with our products," a Dunkin' spokesperson told Refinery29 via email this morning. "Ashley and Jared are longtime Dunkin' fans, and we were so excited when the couple asked us to sweeten up their special day with custom photo donuts."
Though Dunkin' clearly went above and beyond for its famous fans' wedding, according to People, it didn't create these donuts all on its own. The Massachusetts-based brand reportedly partnered with Banga Portrait Studio to print photographs of the wedding guests on the dessert. We reached out to Banga Portrait Studio for comment on working with Iaconetti and Haibon and details on how these custom donuts were made, and we will update this piece when we know more.
