Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Officially Got Married This Weekend

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's long, winding, painful love story has finally found its happy ending. If you're not caught up — don't worry, there's a 45-minute video explaining it all, but basically this will-they, won't-they, on-again, off-again couple finally tied the knot after returning to Bachelor In Paradise (where sparks first flew) to get engaged last season. According to People, who has the exclusive photos from the event, Mr. and now Mrs. Haibon got married in Rhode Island on Sunday, and pretty much all of Bachelor Nation was in attendance.
Guests included familiar Bachelor and Bachelorette faces like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg, and Nick Viall. Bachelor producer Elan Gale officiated the ceremony, and Haibon's dog, Clark, was the ring-bearer.
“We freakishly agreed on everything," Iaconetti told People about the ceremony. "Growing up we had the exact same vision of our wedding, [doing] it as grandiose as it has become."
And oh, was it grandiose. Attendees snapped a number of photos from the elegant and flower-filled event, including some sweet shots of the newlyweds.
iHeartMedia's Tayna Rad got the money shot of the bride's dress, which People says is an Ines Di Santo ballgown purchased from Lovella in Glendale, accessorized with Brooke Rayn Jewelry.
Proof that fairytales do exist. Proof that you can become a better version of yourself with the right partner. Proof that you should never hide your true self, or be worried about being too much for anyone. Proof that your perfect person is out there. Proof that it doesn’t always come easy. LOVE YOU @ashley_iaconetti @jaredhaibon, you know how I feel about you & it was so much fun to celebrate you both this weekend ❤️😭🥰💍👰🏻 #rhodeisland #whenjaredmetashley #fairytail #jasmine
And, of course, the rest of Bachelor Nation came out in full force:
“We’re so accustomed to being together, and living together, that marriage is the obvious next step!” Haibon told People, which means we should definitely be excited about what's next. The couple has joined the ranks of Bachelor success stories including Tanner and Jade Tolbert, who just welcomed their second child, and Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, who have a second baby on the way.
For now, however, let's just end with this video, which is somehow sweeter than the whole ceremony and reception combined:
