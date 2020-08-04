For Some, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Starts NOW

Nordstrom didn’t get to where it is today by being fairweather or flaky. The 119-year-old retailer is a bastion of reliability and loyalty, with winning customer service and plenty of perks for the shoppers that support the store with returning purchases. Such devotion is most evident during its annually anticipated Anniversary Sale: when the company treats its most dedicated acolytes (aka customers with Nordstrom credit cards) to a members-only sneak peek of the premium deals a full two weeks early. And for these lucky cardholders, that day has arrived.
Fortunately, you don’t actually have to be a cardholder in order to see what markdowns are in store — so, we were still able to comb the Anniversary Sale selection for the best bets even if we can’t actually shop it just yet. But if you are Nordy cardholder, then you’ve come to the right place for a streamlined edit of deals worth snagging in advance. Ahead, we overturned a plethora of scores across fashion and beauty that will have you filling up your cart to capacity; whether it’s a pair of lime-hued shearling slippers, a sunflower-yellow thong, or a coral-colored Patagonia puffer.
