All The Sales On Summer Sandals Happening NOW

The thing about end-of-season sales is that they happen at the end of the season — meaning we have to wait 365 days until we can rock the chic pair of platform slides we scored for 60% off. If you don't possess the patience or budgetary resolve to shop discounted seasonal essentials a year in advance, then you've clicked to the right page. Because we tracked down the best sales on summer sandals happening right now (aka a month and a half before summer actually ends).
A good mid-season deal isn't hard to find when you have the time to sniff it out — and, as shopping is our day job, we're on the discount-detecting clock. Ahead, all the up-to-80%-off mid-season sandal sales worth shopping — including everything from open-toed clogs to athleisure slides, square-toed bock heels, and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.