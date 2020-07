All The Sales On Summer Sandals Happening NOW

The thing about end-of-season sales is that they happen at the end of the season — meaning we have to wait 365 days until we can rock the chic pair of platform slides we scored for 60% off. If you don't possess the patience or budgetary resolve to shop discounted seasonal essentials a year in advance, then you've clicked to the right page. Because we tracked down the best sales on summer sandals happening right now (aka a month and a half before summer actually ends).