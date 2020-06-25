I Tried 5 Viral TikTok Beauty Hacks — & These Are The Results

In the process of trying these viral beauty tricks, it has become quite clear that these young women are much more talented with cosmetics than I am. While I won’t be putting blades to my face again any time soon, the dry shampoo run-through is a game-changer and I’m bookmarking that video. It's safe to say that TikTok is home to some of the most innovative makeup hacks out there right now, and while Gen Z may have the advantage, some tricks are certainly useful for people of all ages.