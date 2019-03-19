At the end of the day, when all the trends have gone the way of the BlackBerry and the liquid lipsticks have dried out in their tubes, there are just two types of makeup lovers in the world: those who prefer sheer shine and lots of dew, and those who believe matte is the only way to go. If you identify with the latter, then you've no doubt owned a setting powder (or two, or three...) to keep your makeup on lockdown all day and your complexion grease-free.
But all setting powders are not made alike. There are a few different types of loose pigment on the market that target various concerns and work on various complexions. Translucent powders typically appear white in color and undetectable on the skin; flesh tones like peach and brown are closer to your actual complexion; and banana powders have yellow pigments that highlight and reduce the risk of making you look ghostly in selfies.
You may have noticed your favorite YouTubers baking with Ben Nye's legendary powder, and Kim Kardashian even used it to contour back in the day — but there are plenty of yellow-colored pigments on the market that give you brighter, mattified skin, minus the gray flashback. Ahead, we rounded up our favorite formulas that are actually worth going bananas over.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.