6 Beauty Brands You Didn't Know Existed Until The Kardashians Made Them Famous

Another day, another article on how the Kardashians are taking over the world. Even if you can't keep up with them, there's no getting around the power they wield over advertising, marketing, and retail America in general.
Economically speaking, Kylie and Kim's lip kits and contour sticks bring in a crazy amount of money on their own (talking numbers: Kylie is charted to be a billionaire before the age of 25). But more interesting are the brands that aren't directly linked to the Kardashian-Jenner name, but still benefit from Instagram #ad endorsements, interview mentions, or even just the rumor that Kim once used a certain powder to set her makeup (her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic denies it).
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the beauty brands that you might not know about if it wasn't for the Kardashian fam. Hey, credit where credit's due.