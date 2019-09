Not so long ago, facial acupuncture seemed completely fringe. But Eastern medicine-based skin care, including cupping on the face, has been gaining traction and acceptance as an all-natural approach with the added oomph of thousands of years of practice behind it (i.e. it really works) — and the latest practice on the verge of going mainstream in the U.S. is facial gua sha. Pronounced gwa sha, the treatment involves scraping or pulling a flat jade or rose quartz stone along the skin to relieve pain and stiffness and flush out tissues. Like acupuncture and cupping, gua sha is another body treatment interpreted for your visage to help fix dryness, breakouts, and even aging. (Before you Google Image search, know that while body gua sha leaves bruise-like, often startling marks, facial gua sha is done using a light hand and therapeutic oils, leaving zero marks.) But why now, in 2017, is gua sha having its big moment? Likely because it combines the current beauty trends of all-natural remedies, Eastern medicine, at-home, DIY treatments, and the crystal and precious stone craze . “Facial gua sha moves lymphatic fluids, releases the fascia so skin can function better, and breaks down adhesions and hardness in muscles, like in the jaw,” says acupuncturist Sandra Lanshin Chiu, owner of Treatment by Lanshin in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. “The net effect is a significant boost of blood and qi to the skin, and an increase in the circulatory flow of blood and fluids.” Studies have shown an increase in circulation from the technique and, says Chiu, better flow improves natural hydration, gives a glowy skin tone, and aids skin’s ability to purge the dirt, sebum, and general buildup in the pores that leads to acne. Part of the secret is starting with the neck and working up to the forehead. “It's like releasing a funnel at its lowest point for what's above it to drain downward,” says Chiu. “As you open circulation and free up the tissues of the neck and then the jaw, then when you get to the eyes, there is a place for the excess fluids to go and drain out to.” Not only does that translate into less puffy eyes and more prominent-looking cheekbones, but devotees have seen major improvements in chronic acne, in particular, after 8-10 weeks of weekly professional facial gua sha. Plus, relaxation of the facial muscles can help relieve headaches, neck pain, and even ward off wrinkles. “Think of a bunchy rug pad under a rug,” she explains. “If you smooth it out, the rug lays flatter and this helps circulation and the skin function more normally.”