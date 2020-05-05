Long after the other pairs are back from their dates, Julia and Brandon return, and she immediately pulls Sheridan aside for a chat. “I’m sorry,” she starts. “I just was able to figure out what I needed to know.” Sheridan has no time for this. “What did you need to know? What did you figure out?” She asks why he’s being so mean about it, and he apologizes. But, like, this is a stressful situation, Julia. He’s been there all day while his career — I mean, his romantic future hangs in the balance. She says she can’t continue on with him, and when he leaves, she says, “You’re seriously going to walk away?” Julia knows how to play reality TV. Sheridan comforts her, and then says his goodbyes to the other contestants. That was fast! The producers must have been thrilled. As Sheridan drives off, we get a montage of his and Julia’s “relationship” set to one of their duets. I'm sorry, but this isn’t emotional. They were an awful match who knew each other for a very short time.