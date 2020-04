In case you forgot, when the show began, it seemed like Ryan was going to date Jamie Gabrielle . But she chose Trevor Holmes over him, leaving Ryan to take the last rose (and sort of a friendship one) from Rudi (just Rudi, per her Instagram) to stay on the show for the second week. By then, Natascha had come along, barreling into the competition to get answers from Trevor about his past relationship, because Natascha was friends with his ex . It wasn't until the cocktail party that she seemed to realize that she needed to secure a guy's rose to stick around. She turned her sights on Ryan, and though he was doubtful that he was her type, she assured him that "nerdy" was totally her type. Ryan gave her his rose, and to pretty much everyone's surprise, their connection only grew from there.