#tbt to my first love. This beauty saved my life when I was young and served as my best friend for over 14 years. I slept overnight in her cage and once I left school each day, she was waiting in the parking lot for me. It's funny how an animal can teach you so much about the preciousness of life and this canine definitely was a guiding force for our family. Parents - buy your children a pet they can grow up with. It's a life-changer and I would be lost to this day without some sort of pet interaction. Love you, Casey.
So, Are Ryan & Natascha Still Together?
I’m baaaaaack corazones! 🙋🏼♀️ Been a life changing few weeks offline and can’t wait to tell u all about it so soon. Been feeling especially grateful lately. Life is beautiful man. We’ve got all we need within us. I believe in you always and thanks for believing in me always. Here’s a beso to thank you. 💋
🌹I can’t wait to share this experience with everyone. It was a creative, emotional, exhausting, fun, challenging, and vulnerable journey for all involved. With everything that went down, it’s guaranteed to be an interesting watch. Tell your little sister, big sister, best friend, co-workers, mom, aunt and grandma to tune in 😉 Oh and if they have significant others that need coercing, that works as well. The Bachelor presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres April 13 on ABC at 8pm EST. TUNE IN!
Can’t wait to share this incredible experience with everyone! It tested me creatively, personally, and put me in a place where I was my most vulnerable. My heart will be open for everyone to witness. Plus had the MOST fun with some crazy talented fellow musicians 🎸 Watch my journey to find love through music PREMIERING April 13 on ABC! 🍿