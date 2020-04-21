If You Thought Natascha Bessez’s Listen To Your Heart Truth Bombs Were Major, Just Wait ‘Til You See What She’s Saying Now

“The only thing I can do is tell the girl, Hey, this is the info, do with it what you will. I’m here because I have your back and I would not be able to sit with myself knowing that I knew something that could potentially save you or save you from being hurt. I’ve been there. I’ve been that girl. I’ve been her. I would have wanted to have a girl come to me and be like, I just want you to open your eyes. I’m not telling you what to do, I’m just here to tell you to pay attention, be careful … We need to be there for each other and support each other.

