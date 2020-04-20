When Was Trevor Holmes On American Idol?
View this post on Instagram
Hollywood Week airs tonight!! Hands down one of the most insane experiences I’ve ever had in my life. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. You’re gonna have to tune in at 8/7c to see what happens. I love and appreciate all of you guys. I feel like I have an army behind me. @americanidol #americanidol #thenextidol
How Far Did Trevor Holmes Get On American Idol?
View this post on Instagram
This may be the end of my @americanidol journey, but best believe it’s only the beginning! I made so many amazing friends on the show and won over so many incredible fans that I know will stay with my on my journey. In fact.. I’ll be releasing my first song in a few days!!! I love you all so much. Who would have thought, a kid playing on the streets of Venice beach would one day be performing in front of the world. Keep believing 🙌🏼❤️
View this post on Instagram
Excited to be at the finale of @americanidol excited about this Alpaca. But most of all excited about the love you guys have shown me on my new single “Walls”. If you haven’t heard it yet it’s in my bio. Feeling so blessed and so excited to see where this journey will take me next. More new music coming soon!
What Happened With Katy Perry & Trevor On American Idol?
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today I stepped out in front of the judges with a guitar in my hand and my heart pounding out of my chest. It was one of the scariest moments of my life. They were putting the mics on me and getting ready to send me through the doors to meet the judges face to face for the first time. Every ounce of my body wanted to run a way in fear. Fear of messing up, fear of the judges rejecting me. Fear of failure. But I took a deep breath and said to myself “come on Trevor you got this”. @americanidol ended up being one of the greatest experiences of my life and I don’t regret a single moment. Now I’m getting ready to release more of my own music and I can’t wait to continue this music journey with you guys by my side.