After checking out their bedrooms in the mansion they'll all share and having gender-specific gossip fests, the men and women are back to mingling. Brandon and Julia Rae have the series’ first kiss (at least according to editing). The first “hot tub action” is from Rudi ( it’s just Rudi ) and Matt, but they don’t kiss yet. The first rejection goes to Michael Todd, who tries to kiss Savannah McKinley by saying she has nice lips and then leaving a long pause. He also tries to invite Bri Stauss into the hot tub and she turns him down, too.