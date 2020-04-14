Okay, What Actually Happened Between Matt & Rudi On Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart?

After getting the date card, Matt first grabbed Mel for a quick chat. Then he talked to Rudi. "Obviously we shared a connection," he told Rudi. According to the edit we see on Listen To Your Heart, she interrupted to say, "I would love to go on a date with you." Matt asked what kind of stuff she liked to do, and she answered that her ideal date would be making pasta and watching a scary movie. "That sounds fantastic," he said. The two of them then hugged and went their separate ways. That's when Rudi began saying she had the date in the bag. "I think it could be the start of something really great," she said. This is all, again, according to the edit.