Chris Harrison shows up first thing and lets everyone know that there will be no more new arrivals to the house. (There had only been three and they all came during last week’s episode.) Chris also gives the contestants the same speech that comes at the end of Bachelor in Paradise about how they need to have a serious talk about their relationships in because “the next time I see you, I only want to see couples that are serious about taking that next step forward.” This is ridiculous when it happens on BiP, but on this show it’s even more laughable. These people are not in relationships! (Except for Bri Stauss and Chris Watson , who are soulmates and in love.) Also, none of them knew that they'd be stuck with the person they were paired with at the last rose ceremony.