Surprise, surprise: A former Bachelor winner made an appearance on The Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart. Namely, during Natascha Bessez and Ryan Neal's date on Monday night, which entailed attending a country concert. But while she is referred to as "Bachelor royalty" on the series, she doesn't appear alongside any former Bachelors. And that's because, in case you missed it, Lauren Bushnell is now married to country star Chris Lane, four years after she was initially introduced to Bachelor Nation viewers in January 2016.
In case you, like some of us who shall not be named, initially missed that newsflash, here are the answers to all the questions your brain cycled through the moment she appeared onscreen.
Advertisement
What Bachelor Season Was Lauren Bushnell On, Again?
Lauren competed (and won) Season 20 of The Bachelor which starred Ben Higgins. The two got engaged at the end of the show and even had a spinoff series about their life following The Bachelor called Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?. Ultimately, though, they parted ways a year later in May 2017 for a "combination of reasons," according to Lauren.
And while the point of the show may be getting married, it should be noted that Lauren is also running her own empire, as an Instagram influencer and blogger with a whopping 1.4 million followers. Not too shabby.
View this post on Instagram
Couch shopping is serious business. I’m truly the most indecisive when it comes to furniture buying so if anyone has any tips plz comment below. Easiest decision of the day was throwing on these cute new booties from my @justfabonline collection. Make sure to check out all the new pieces because they sell out fast and this drop is 🔥 #JustFabAmbassador
When Did Lauren Started Dating A Country Singer?
Chris wasn't Lauren's first post-Ben relationship. According to Us Weekly, she dated real estate investor Devin Antin for a period of time following her split from Ben. But then she met Chris and sparks flew.
Us Weekly reported that the two initially met when Lauren went to see him perform at Stagecoach (of course!) and went backstage to meet him in April 2018. By November 2018, the two were confirmed to be dating when they hit the red carpet together at the BMI Country Music Awards.
When Did Chris & Lauren Get Engaged?
In June 2019, Chris proposed to Lauren in her parents' backyard with the song he'd written for her called "Big, Big Plans." And very fun fact: This was the tune he played during Natascha and Ryan's Listen to Your Heart date.
Advertisement
It's lyrics include lines like, "I got some big, big plans / Build a little house out on some hand-me-down land / Find a little island where we go to get tan / I bet we take our kids down there one day."
When Chris & Lauren Get Married?
After just four months of being engaged, the couple were married this past fall. "I feel like the luckiest girl. We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky," Lauren told People magazine. Her husband added, "I've just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I'm glad that it’s finally here. I feel like I'm the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her."
A month after tying the knot, the couple told Entertainment Tonight that they are planning on having children, but not right now. "I feel like we do talk about [having kids] a lot in terms of like, timing. But we just want to make sure that we're ready and it's the perfect time," Lauren said. The duo did recently rescue a dog together, though, so they're focusing on that. The dog is also extremely cute:
No one knows better than Lauren what these Listen to Your Heart stars are going through. Maybe soon there will be a couple or two to come out of this show who can add themselves to that small circle of Bachelor Nation stars who are married to musicians.
Advertisement