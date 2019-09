As far as I'm concerned, there are two ways to find love: on The Bachelor , or at the Country Music Awards . Lauren Bushnell managed to do both. After winning The Bachelor in 2016 but ultimately splitting from fiancé Ben Higgins Entertainment Tonight reports that the 28-year-old is now dating singer Chris Lane. The two made their red carpet debut during Tuesday night's awards, with a rep telling the outlet their relationship is "brand new and they are enjoying spending time together."