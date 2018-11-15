As far as I'm concerned, there are two ways to find love: on The Bachelor, or at the Country Music Awards. Lauren Bushnell managed to do both. After winning The Bachelor in 2016 but ultimately splitting from fiancé Ben Higgins, Entertainment Tonight reports that the 28-year-old is now dating singer Chris Lane. The two made their red carpet debut during Tuesday night's awards, with a rep telling the outlet their relationship is "brand new and they are enjoying spending time together."
ET reports that the two have been friends for some time, and noted a handful of flirty Instagram comments the pair have swapped as of late, but reps for the stars didn't immediately return Refinery29's request for details on how they officially met.
While the two haven't commented publicly on their relationship, they have appeared on each other's Instagram stories. Lane even posted a photo of their red carpet debut on his feed, but added no further comment than "Good time last night."
The two have more in common than you might think, since Lane himself once appeared on The Bachelor, as the musical act performing during one of the dates on Nick Viall's season. But there's no guessing in this relationship — they've already given their roses.
