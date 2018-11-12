One of country music's biggest nights is back: The Country Music Awards will celebrate it's 52nd year on November 14, hosted for the 11th year by music industry favorites Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. You might not be able to make it down to Nashville to see it in person, but streaming it from home is the next best thing.
The award show kicks off at 8 p.m. Central Time on ABC this Wednesday. If you have a cable subscription, tuning in is simple.
If you're a cord cutter, the easiest way to see the CMAs is via Hulu Live ($39.99/month) or Sling TV Orange ($20/month). Playstation Vue offers a few service tiers. It's entry level package , which is $44.99/month, includes ABC. YouTube TV (not to be confused with regular YouTube or YouTube Premium) offers a variety of network channels including ABC for $40/month. If you're really keen to watch, you could always sign up for a free trial on the day. All of the streaming services mentioned offer free trials — just remember to cancel it before it ends if you don't want to continue the service.
Between classic cable and satellite services and all these streaming options, you won't miss a moment of the banter between Paisley and Underwood, a single acceptance speech, the amazing outfits, or Kacey Musgraves or Bebe Rexha's live performances. Now, the only thing you'll have to worry about is why, out of five spots, there are no women nominated for Entertainer of the Year.
