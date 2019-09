If you're a cord cutter, the easiest way to see the CMAs is via Hulu Live ($39.99/month) or Sling TV Orange ($20/month). Playstation Vue offers a few service tiers. It's entry level package , which is $44.99/month, includes ABC. YouTube TV (not to be confused with regular YouTube or YouTube Premium) offers a variety of network channels including ABC for $40/month. If you're really keen to watch, you could always sign up for a free trial on the day. All of the streaming services mentioned offer free trials — just remember to cancel it before it ends if you don't want to continue the service.