Carrie Underwood Says This Was Her Most Comfortable CMA Awards Look

For the past 10 years, Carrie Underwood has hosted the Country Music Awards, and in that time, she's become known for her multiple outfit changes during the show. "At this point, we're a well-oiled machine," her stylist Marina Toybina tells Refinery29. On average it takes Underwood 5 minutes to get changed between looks. The trick, Toybina says, is that it all comes down to this time-saving tip: if the zipper gets caught, just sew her in!
"When we get the running order of the show, we’re like, ‘Okay these are complicated so we’re gonna need more time,’ so we try to just plan where things that might need a little more time get a little more time," Underwood said to People magazine in 2016, explaining the method behind the madness, "there are easy changes, like, ‘Oh, we have five minutes, that’s a lifetime in TV-quick-change world!"
"We make the time count," she added.
Toybina says she just wants Underwood to feel comfortable while pushing the boundaries of what makes a fashionable host. Click ahead to see the 2017 CMA Awards host describe her looks in her own words, and find out which was the most comfortable look of the night!