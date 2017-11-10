Carrie Underwood Says This Look Was The Most Comfortable During the CMA Awards

For the past 10 years, Carrie Underwood has hosted the Country Music Awards, and in that time, she's become known for her multiple outfit changes during the show. "At this point, we're a well-oiled machine," her stylist Marina Toybina tells Refinery29. On average it takes Underwood 5 minutes to get changed between looks. The trick, Toybina says, is that it all comes down to this time-saving tip: if the zipper gets caught, just sew her in!