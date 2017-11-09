See How The CMAs Made Fun Of Trump

Following the Country Music Awards' attempt to thwart the media asking any "political" questions at the show this year, which was promptly shut down by co-host Brad Paisley, the show immediately got political. Well, jokingly.
After an all-star show opening with most of the night's biggest names joining in for a group-sing of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Hold My Hand" (led by Darius Rucker, of course), our hosts Carrie Underwood and Paisley went into a monologue loaded with political jokes to take the stink off the thing with some wink, wink and a hint of nudge, nudge.
Paisley kicked it off to the tune of Alan Jackson's 1992 classic "Chattahoochee," singing, "Why down younder on the Scaramucci...," only to jokingly be shut down by Underwood, who played the straight woman. No surprise to learn that everyone thought Anthony Scaramucci was quite a good joke.
From there, Paisley segued into a series of Democrat jokes, including, "Oh no she wrote a memoir, Hillary's back" sort of to the tune of Lefty Frizell's classic "Gone Gone Gone." He followed it up with a one-two punch of "hold me closer Bernie Sanders" in ode to Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" and making up his own song with "Harper Valley DNC" — the latter of which suggests the DNC deserves a scathing calling out, à la Jeannie C. Riley's anthemic "Harper Valley PTA."
The co-hosts then jumped on President Donald Trump, who was elected exactly one year ago, with a slew of burns. "Stand By Your Manafort" would be a smash single. Paisley took it all the way when he sang a parody of Underwood's "Before He Cheats" about Trump. He sang: "Right now, he's probably in his PJs / Watching cable news, reaching for his cell phone / Right now, he's probably asking Siri / How in the hell do you spell Pocahontas / In the middle of the night from the privacy / Of a gold-plated White House toilet seat / He writes little Bob Corker, NFL, and covfefe / And it's fun to watch it, that's for sure / Until little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war / Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets."
Weirdly, the Pocahontas line seemed to get the biggest laugh out of the audience.
The CMAs may not be cool with politics, but its hosts certainly are.
