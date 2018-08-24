Ben Higgins Is Still A Big Ball Of Emotions Over Ex Lauren Bushnell

Whoever said time heals all wounds didn't have to watch their ex-fiancée move on with someone else. They also, probably, didn't have to comment when said ex-fiancée was suddenly single again.
That's exactly the situation former Bachelor Ben Higgins finds himself in now that Lauren Bushnell has broken up with her boyfriend of a year, Devin Antin. Bushnell, who was the winner of Higgins' season of The Bachelor, began dating Antin two months after she and Higgins called it quits in 2017.
Speaking with Us Weekly at the 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, Higgins was as candid and thoughtful as fans know him to be: “From my side, I did hear that, I’ve been asked about it a lot. It’s such an interesting place for me to sit in where all you hope for that person at first, you’re angry and hurt and confused, then all of a sudden you turn to this thing where you’re like there is no good from me being mad. There is nothing good coming from me wishing any ill will on Lauren.”
Bushnell and Higgins' relationship began to show signs of trouble while the two were shooting their Freeform reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?. They were prone to quarreling over Higgins' unresolved feelings for his season's second runner up JoJo Fletcher. "It’s so cliché to say I want her happy — I just want Lauren to feel fulfilled, joyful, and to be celebrated," Higgins told Us. "When breakups happen, it’s really raw and hard. So I just hope whatever happens, she can recover with grace. She will. She’ll do alright.” Representation for Bushnell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
As for Higgins and his current relationship status, the Generous Coffee founder is single and ready to mingle. “It’s not like I haven’t [dated] since Lauren,” he said. “I’m traveling the world trying to get this coffee company off the ground. I think unfortunately my personal life has maybe gotten pushed behind. I don’t want that, I don’t desire that.... So I guess I would say I’m not dating, but am interested in dating, open to dating.”
